Sirus XM to broadcast Garth Brooks’ weekly Facebook live show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Sirius XM announced Saturday that they will be broadcasting country music star, Garth Brooks’ weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, on his Sirius XM channel, The Garth Channel.
Fans can submit questions and song requests on Brooks’ social media platforms.
On Monday, Brooks will answer those questions and perform songs from his home.
"Music is just one of those things that is more fun when you have people to dance with you,” said Brooks. “Since we are all being asked to be apart, this seems to be a cool way to come together, and when you think about it, coming together no matter who you are or where you are from is what The Garth Channel on SiriusXM is all about."
The 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will be joined by his wife, Trisha Yearwood.
Fans can tune in Monday at 7 p.m. on channel 55.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.