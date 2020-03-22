Springfield Twp. woman charged with intentionally hitting juvenile with car

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Springfield Township woman has been arrested and charged after police say she intentionally hit a juvenile with her vehicle.
Mt. Healthy police reportedly responded to Hill Ave. and Joseph Street on March 21 on info that a victim has been intentionally struck by a vehicle.
At the scene, officers located one juvenile victim police say was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with “significant injuries.”
The vehicle and driver were soon identified, according to police.
Melissa Farris, 33, of Springfield Township has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault in connection with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, police say, and more charges may follow.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Mt. Healthy Police Department Det. Chris Jones at 513.931.3189.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.