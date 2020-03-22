WATCH LIVE: Gov. Mike DeWine announces ‘stay at home order’ for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is giving an update on the novel coronavirus in Ohio as confirmed cases leap up by more than 100 overnight, from 247 to 351.
DeWine announced a “stay at home order” for all Ohioans.
“We have not faced an enemy like we are facing today in 102 years. You have to go back to the 1918 influenza epidemic. We are certainly at war. I don’t know any other way to describe it other than to say we are at war.”
On Saturday, DeWine announced that Ohio’s facilities that provide daycare and assistance for adults with developmental disabilities unless they serve 10 people or less will close, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday.
The order will become effective at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.