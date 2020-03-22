WATCH LIVE: Ky. Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced non-essential retail businesses will be ordered closed by Monday at 8 p.m.
Beshear announced the order Sunday during his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
The order does not include grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores or gas stations.
The governor also ordered medical facilities to cease elective procedures, a measure he had previously only recommended.
Additionally Beshear announced the state now has 103 cases of coronavirus, up from 87 cases on Saturday. According to the governor, over 2,000 people have been tested.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.