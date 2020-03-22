Fleeing suspect purposely struck Springdale officers on I-275, police say

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver fleeing police on Interstate 275 “purposely diverted his course of travel to purposely strike” a Springdale officer and a sergeant deploying stop sticks to try to end the chase, Saturday, police officials said Sunday.
They said Terry Blankenship’s vehicle struck the cruisers, and the cruisers hit Officer Kaia Grant and Sgt. Andrew Davis.
Grant, 33, was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Davis was injured and taken to Bethesda North Hospital.
Blankenship, 42, was seriously hurt and remains in a hospital Sunday.
Charges are pending against him in connection with Grant’s in-the-line-of-duty-death, Springdale’s first.
Springdale police said the chase began in Elmwood Place, where police tried to pull over Blankenship, who was considered “armed and dangerous” and had threatened “suicide by cop.”
The chase went onto I-75 to I-275, with speeds reaching 60 mph at times.
A firearm was recovered from the scene after the crash.
The incident shut down both sides of the highway for more than 12 hours overnight between Ohio 4 and Winton Road while the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate.
The highway reopened just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
