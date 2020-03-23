1 of 3 men arrested in connection with 1989 NKY murder found not guilty

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (FOX19) - One of three men arrested in connection with a 1989 cold case murder has been found not guilty.

Shawn Satchwell was found not guilty of murder in connection with the killing of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins, according to the Gallatin County clerk of court.

Hopkins was found dead in his trailer outside of Warsaw, Kentucky, on March 13, 1989.

Three people were arrested Friday in connection with the murder of Bernard "Cowboy" Hopkins, according to KSP. Hopkins is pictured here on a cold case playing card released by state police. The cards featured the faces of homicide victims from unsolved cases. (Kentucky State Police)

Through their investigation and following up on new leads, KSP detectives were able to develop persons of interest in the case in 2020.

Those persons of interest included Satchwell, Curtis Wade Sharon and Ricky H. Asher, according to state police.

Sharon has been charged with complicity to murder and solicitation of murder and is being held at the Switzerland County Detention Center in Vevay, Indiana, according to a news release from KSP.

Sharon entered an Alford plea, which means there is evidence against him to convict him, but he did not admit he was guilty, the clerk of court said Tuesday.

Sharon will be sentenced on Sept. 16.

Asher has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal facilitation to murder and is being held at the Leslie County Detention Center, according to state police.

It is unknown when he will appear in court next.

