Cincinnati Children’s closing NKY, Mason and Eastgate locations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center announced Monday that three of its locations will close beginning Tuesday, March 24, until further notice.
The closures will allow Cincinnati Children’s to combine resources to care for patients who need urgent, emergency and critical care. It will also help reduce patients, families and staff exposure to coronavirus.
The Eastgate, Mason and Northern Kentucky locations will close on the 24th.
The Urgent Care at Mason will close at the end of business on Monday, March 23.
Cincinnati Children’s says appointments originally scheduled at these locations will be rescheduled to other locations or to a video visit with the provider.
If you don’t hear from someone to reschedule an appointment, reach out to your child’s care team using MyChart or by phone.
Children may be accompanied by one or two healthy adults. No children under 18 are allowed at Cincinnati Children’s right now.
If you need urgent care, Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus, Burnet Campus, Anderson and Green Township urgent care locations are open during their regular hours each day.
Emergency departments at the Burnet Campus and Liberty Campus are always open.
