Clermont Co. Humane Society holding emergency 12-hour adoption, foster event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the announcement of Ohio’s stay-at-home order and forced business closures, the Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society (CACHS) needs to clear the shelter of animals.
On Monday, the shelter is holding a 12-hour non-stop adoption and foster placement event to help find temporary or permanent home for the remaining in-shelter 19 cats and 22 dogs.
It will be held from noon to midnight at CACHS.
The shelter is located at 4025 Filager Road in Batavia.
“Due to the evolving public health crisis and out of an abundance of caution as well as our commitment to the health and well-being of our staff and the citizens of Clermont County, the CACHS are making significant modifications to shelter operations. In order to keep our employees and animals safe, we need to clear our facility so that the animals can be cared for by adoptive or fostering parents,” they said.
Shelter officials ask the public to call 513-732-8854 when you arrive so a staff member can assist.
