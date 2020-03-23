Companies looking to hire amid coronavirus pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Businesses are looking to hire more employees due to an increase in demand with the spread of coronavirus.
The State of Ohio says there are businesses all over the state hiring. CLICK HERE to search jobs on Ohiomeansjobs.com.
Amazon
Amazon is looking to hire 4,600 employees across Ohio. They are looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions. The jobs will likely be in Amazon’s fulfillment centers and its delivery network. Click here for open Amazon positions.
Jet’s Pizza
The company is currently looking to hire delivery drivers at each of its locations. Jet’s says delivery drivers make between $13 – $16 per hour, based on tips and mileage. For more information or to find a nearby location, visit www.jetspizza.com.
Domino’s
Pizza delivery giant Domino’s is looking to hire 10,000 workers to meet increased demand. Information on job openings at Domino’s can be found at jobs.dominos.com.
Kroger
Kroger announced its hiring 10,000 extra employees nationwide as the demand increases for groceries. They have not disclosed their pay rate. To apply, visit jobs.kroger.com and type in your zip code.
Dollar General
The company plans to add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs. To view positions visit dollargeneral.com/careers or use the company’s online job map.
Meijer
Meijer is adding seasonal positions across all of its stores, primarily to help stock shelves as shopping demand increases. To view openings and job descriptions, job openings.
Speedway
Speedway Convenience Stores are currently hiring part time, full time temporary and regular employment. View current openings here.
MedSpeed
MedSpeed is hiring for drivers in Cincinnati. The company has openings for full-time and part-time (non-seasonal) medical couriers. To learn more about immediate opportunities with MedSpeed, apply by clicking this link MedSpeed.
CVS
CVS Health is looking to hire 50,000 workers. The company plans to immediately hire people for full-time, part-time and temporary jobs, including store positions, home delivery drivers, distribution workers and customer service representatives.
