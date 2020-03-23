First COVID-19 cases reported in Boone, Campbell Counties

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Boone and Campbell Counties have their first confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
Northern Kentucky now has 10 cases, up five from Sunday’s total, according to a department release issued early Monday evening.
Boone and Campbell each have one case and Kenton County has eight.
No demographic information was provided for the new cases.
The previous five, all from Kenton County, were reported as: a 32-year-old man, a 96-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, a 66-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman.
Hamilton County has 26 confirmed cases, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
NKYHD says cases will continue to be identified in the region through testing and evaluation by health care providers.
The department’s release states: “Even without testing, a health care provider can tell a patient if they think they have COVID-19, and will give the same instructions for care: Those with milder symptoms must stay home, avoid others, take fever reducing medications, and practice infection control at home. If symptoms become more serious, they should seek emergency care.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.