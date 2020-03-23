Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee offensive tackle Dennis Kelly has been hunkered down since the birth of his third daughter. He has been self-isolating before the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. New Orleans coach Sean Payton’s positive test helped drive home the importance of more NFL players isolating themselves from all but family. Players are trying to stay connected with group chats and social media and working out at home.
UNDATED (AP) — Jeff Sheppard works as a financial planner now and is over two decades removed from the time he helped Kentucky win the NCAA Tournament in 1998. Sheppard is one of several people who were named the most outstanding player of their respective Final Fours but didn't have long NBA playing careers. The list also includes Indiana's Keith Smart, Arizona's Miles Simon and North Carolina's Donald Williams, among others.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Wells Bayou took an early lead and held off Ny Traffic to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head. The qualifying points race for the Kentucky Derby was one of the few U.S. sporting events to continue as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was run in front of an empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course because of crowd restrictions related to the virus. Trained by Brad Cox and with jockey Florent Geroux aboard, Wells Bayou earned 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby, which has been delayed until early September.
UNDATED (AP) — Horse racing is quickly learning it's not totally immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Several U.S. tracks have decided to shut down instead of operating without fans in the stands. One prominent jockey has decided to stop riding with others refusing to travel abroad for the world's richest day of races. A worker in New York tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted the closing of Aqueduct Park. Horse racing seemed to be well-positioned to continue operating with online gambling and more TV coverage to keep the sport going in the coming weeks and months. But now that is unclear.