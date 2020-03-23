Here is the list of what is considered essential under Ohio’s stay-at-home order and can remain open

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced his Health Director signed a stay-at-home order which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday night.
Under the order, only businesses and operations that are considered essential are allowed to remain open with employees.
“Right now, we are in a crucial time in this battle," DeWine said. "What we do now will slow this invader so that our healthcare system will have time to treat those who have contracted COVID-19 and also have time to treat those who have other medical problems. Time is of the essence.”
The order defines essential businesses and operations as anything that applies to health care, public health operations, human services operations, essential government functions essential infrastructure and the following:
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine: Includes farmers’ markets, produce stands, convenience stores and any store that sells food, pet food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
- Agriculture for food and marijuana: Any business that manufactures food and beverage including fresh produce, livestock, fish, baking and includes the licensed production of marijuana.
- Charitable and Social Services organizations: Businesses, religious or secular, that provide food, shelter or social services.
- Religious entities: Any religious gathering of people, and this includes weddings and funerals.
- Media: Television, print, radio and any media other media services.
- First Amendment protected speech
- Gas Stations and transportation: This includes auto supply, auto repair and any business that repairs any type of transportation from boats, farm equipment, construction equipment to bicycles.
- Financial and insurance institutions: This includes all money transaction business including, but not limited to pawnbrokers, lenders, appraisers, title companies, payday lenders, bonds and market trading.
- Hardware and supply stores: Any business that sells supplied for plumbing, electrical and heating materials.
- Critical trade: Building and construction business. Includes, but not limited to, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial, security, operation engineers, HVAC, painting, moving companies and anyone related to safety, sanitation and essential operations of a residence.
- Mail, post, shipping, delivery and pick-up services: Post offices remain open and any businesses that deliver groceries, food, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, good and vehicles.
- Educational Institutions: Educational services whether private or public, K-12, colleges, universities, and research facilities as long as they practice six-foot social distancing rules. This does not supersede earlier orders closing all schools.
- Laundry services: Laundromats, dry cleaners and industrial laundry businesses.
- Restaurants for consumption off-premise: This includes all restaurants or food preparing businesses as long as the food is eaten off the premise. Schools and other agencies that prepare food are included as long as the food is delivered or picked up.
- Supplies to work from home: Any business that sells or manufactures supplies to allow people to work from home.
- Supplies for essential businesses and operations: Businesses that support what are considered essential business are also allowed to continue to operate. This includes any business that manufactures things like computers, electronics, household appliances, IT equipment, telecommunications equipment, hardware, paint, flat glass, electrical, plumbing, sanitary, personal hygiene, chemicals, soaps, firearms and ammunition suppliers and retailers for the purpose of safety and security.
- Transportation: Airlines, taxis, ride share companies like Uber and Lyft, rental vehicles, paratransit, marinas, docks, and all other public or private transportation services.
- Home-based care and services: At home care for adults or children, whether for medical or developmental disabilities. Also includes nannies.
- Residential facilities and shelters: Residential facilities and shelters whether for children, adults or pets.
- Professional services: Includes legal, accounting, insurance and real estate.
- Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries: Any manufacture, distributor and supply chain company involved in producing critical products and services for industries such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, health care, chemicals and sanitation, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and steel products, petroleum and fuel, mining, construction, national defense, and communications.
- Critical labor union functions: Includes people who administer health and welfare funds, and the checking on well-being of members provided they are done by phone or remotely where possible.
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services: Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery and related services.
- CISA list: The Department of Homeland Security published a list of Cybersecurity & Critical Infrastructure employees that are consider essential.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.