Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials are taking steps to reduce jail populations in Ohio's most populous counties as they work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those efforts in the past week have been most notable at the Cuyahoga County jail in Cleveland, where the population fell from nearly 2,000 inmates last week to just under 1,300 on Friday. Officers are being told to issue citations for nonviolent crimes. In Hamilton County, which includes Cincinnati, the jail population recently fell to just over 1,000 from around 1,600 on Monday. In Franklin County, which includes Columbus, officials said Saturday the jail population has been reduced by about 300.