Man killed in Dearborn County, Indiana crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A man was killed Monday morning after his vehicle went off the road in Dearborn County, Indiana.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ennis Ridge Road in Kelso Township, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
A man was driving north when his vehicle went off the road and into a group of trees, the sheriff’s office says.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says their preliminary investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the crash.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
