National Guard to help Freestore Foodbank feed the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - At Freestore Foodbank, 50 National Guard members will serve alongside staff Monday through Friday to assist in procuring, sorting, and packing food, distributing food; protecting public health and safety, and coordinating other logistics.
The foodbank’s National Guard members will be helping pack emergency food boxes for seniors, kids and families.
They will also assist putting food orders together in the warehouse, transporting food, and distributing emergency food bags at the Liberty Street Market.
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a state active duty proclamation to activate approximately 300 personnel from the Ohio National Guard to support the COVID-19 response.
“The action I’ve taken to activate the Ohio National Guard will provide support to our food pantries that are low on staff and need help getting food to some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Gov. DeWine said in a news release. “By looking out for our neighbors and following proper health safety guidelines, we will make it through this together.”
Confirmed cases in Ohio jumped by just over 100 in single day, from 247 on Saturday to 351 on Sunday.
