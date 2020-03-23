Police ID critically injured woman in Pleasant Ridge crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police and fire responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection Montgomery Road and Ridge Road in the heart of Pleasant Ridge Sunday evening.
The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m., according to CPD, in the 6100 block of Montgomery Road.
Ju’Mare Highes, 20, was driving westbound on Ridge Road when she was hit by a car driven by Bryan Edmonson, 55. Hughes’ car flipped over and struck a utility pole, police say.
Waynesha Hightower, 20, was a passenger in Hughes’ car. She was not wearing her seatbelt, police say, and was ejected.
Emergency crews transported Hightower to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Her condition remains unknown.
Three other people were treated at the scene, police say, then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police ruled the crash an accident Sunday. Monday CPD’s traffic unit said excessive speed and impairment appeared to be factors.
A total of 26 firefighters and four medical units responded to the crash.
The traffic unit is continuing to investigate. Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact them at 513.352.2514.
