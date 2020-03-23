Solid Rock Church continues to hold services during coronavirus pandemic

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - In the midst of social distancing and an impending stay at home order from Gov. Mike DeWine, Solid Rock Church continues to hold services at its Lebanon and Cincinnati locations.
The church posted about the services on its Facebook page on Sunday:
The post was made prior to the ‘stay at home’ order from the governor on Sunday evening, but well after he asked religious leaders to find other ways to practice their faith.
Gov. DeWine’s stay at home order does not apply to religious events.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the church conducted two services Sunday.
“We know we’re not supposed to be but six feet apart, but Lord I thank you. That might be for the world we’re not a part of,” Darlene Bishop said during Sunday’s service at the Cincinnati location.
In response, Solid Rock Church posted a message on its website saying:
“We at Solid Rock share everyone’s concern to help keep people safe. The First Amendment of our Constitution guarantees freedom concerning religion, ‚expression and assembly. It specifically forbids congress from restricting an individual’s religious practices. Therefore, the government ban on large gatherings does not apply to religious worship.”
The statement goes on to say there is no pressure or requirement for their practicing members to attend service.
