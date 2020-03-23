Taylor-made laughter: Local family parodies social-distancing songs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State family is using music to make people smile while they’re stuck at home.
The Taylor family, from Montgomery, got the idea when they finished a trip to the grocery store.
“We noticed that people weren’t giving eye contact and people were kind of fearful," J.J. Taylor said.
A family who picked up that people might be disconnecting, picked up their instruments to connect everyone with laughter.
“Social distancing is a good idea - to be apart from each other distance-wise. But that doesn’t mean our hearts have to be apart," Chris Taylor said.
Music is what the family calls their “spark.”
“I’ve had friends text me and they’ve been like, ‘this has been the highlight of my week.’ It’s really cool how it’s gotten around," Maxwell Taylor said.
