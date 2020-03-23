Therapy pup goes window-to-window at Tri-State nursing home: PHOTOS

PLEASANT RUN, Ohio (FOX19) - A therapy dog at a nursing home surprised elderly residents Sunday when she appeared right outside their window!
Annie Rose is a therapy dog at Triple Creek Nursing Homes. But with the outbreak of COVID-19, neither she nor any other visitors are allowed inside Triple Creek — or any nursing home in the state — except in end-of-life circumstances.
That’s when Lori Rahn, Annie Rose’s owner, decided to get creative.
“We felt so many of the residents are very confused and alone-feeling right now,” Rahn said. “They have been abruptly cut off from their loved ones. So we decided to brighten their day and put a smile on some faces.”
Seeing how family members go to the home’s windows to see their loved ones inside, Rahn says she asked the nursing home’s activities manager if she and Annie Rose couldn’t do the same.
Rahn says the manager was all for it.
“A worker ran room to room to tell the residents to look out their windows,” Rahn said. “The residents were so excited to see Annie. They love her!”
Annie Rose was dressed in a Mini Mouse outfit, adding an extra dose of levity to what’s been a trying time both inside and outside the confines of the nursing home.
Rahn adds she hopes more people will follow suit.
“The residents really need a means to feel connected,” she said.
