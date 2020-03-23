WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine, health officials give update on state’s response to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton gave an update Monday to the state’s coronavirus response.
As of Monday there are 442 confirmed cases and six deaths in the state.
- Butler: 17
- Clermont: 5
- Clinton: 1
- Hamilton: 26
- Highland: 1
- Warren: 5
Acton says there are also several case “clusters” under investigation by the state.
DeWine announced a hiring freeze in state government with the only exception being for those directly involved in fighting the coronavirus.
“I have ordered all of our agencies to cut unnecessary spending up to 20 percent for the remainder of this fiscal year and next fiscal year. Some departments may not be able to do this, but many can,” he said. “My administration has pulled back spending requests for a variety of projects that needed legislative spending authority. The sooner we just back spending, the more impact it will have.”
DeWine announced Sunday a statewide “stay at home” order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state and nationally.
The order will stay in effect for two weeks, until April 6. It means you have to stay home except for essential activities.
DeWine reiterated the changes to childcare he made on Sunday.
He said daycares can have no more than six children per room and must have a pandemic operating license. You can apply for the license here.
TIMELINE:
- March 10 - First known case in Ohio
- March 20 - First death reported
- March 22 - 3 deaths, 351 known cases
