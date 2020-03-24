CPD changes physical response plan, reinstates crime reporting line

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police officers will no longer respond in-person to a variety of service calls during the COVID-19 pandemic, the department announced Monday night.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac developed the so-called Differential Response Plan in an effort to reduce unnecessary contact between officers and the public with the goal of reducing the spread of the virus.
The Telephone Crime Reporting Unit line — 513.352.2960 — will be available to take reports on incident types listed below 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Beginning March 24, Emergency Call Center staff will refer for online or telephone reporting:
- Assault where no medical attention necessary and suspect is no longer present;
- Breaking and entering where there are no suspects or possibility of property recovery;
- Criminal damaging;
- Dog bites;
- Lost property;
- Lost or stolen license plates;
- Menacing report (unless suspect is expected or threatens to return or is part of the elements of domestic violence;)
- Phone harassment;
- Property damage.
The following service calls will be referred for telephone reporting:
- Found property (if necessary, can be dropped off at a district lobby;)
- Theft reports, both misdemeanor and felony thefts, where there is no possibility of immediate apprehension or property recovery and the value stolen is less than $5,000, unless the stolen item is a firearm.
