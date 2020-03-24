Funeral date announced for fallen Springdale police officer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The funeral for Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant will be held Sunday, March 29, according to the Springdale Police Department.
The procession will begin at Spring Grove Cemetery at 9 a.m. and will travel to a venue in Springdale, where the remainder of the service will be held, Officer Keenan Riordan explained Monday evening.
The full schedule, including the procession route, will be finalized and released tomorrow, Riordan said.
He added there will be “special circumstances” due to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s shelter-in-place order and that viewing alternatives will be provided.
On Sunday Officer Grant was transported from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home in Forest Park.
She died Saturday night when a cruiser was struck on I-275 during a police chase.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.