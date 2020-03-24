Garth Brooks postpones Cincinnati concert until June

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Garth Brooks concert that was scheduled for Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, May 16 is being postponed.
The new date is June 27.
All tickets purchased for the May date will be honored for the date in June.
“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy,” Garth Brooks said.
The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour set the all-time record for entertainment in Cincinnati with a sell-out of 70,000 seats in 75 minutes, according to the Bengals.
This will be Garth’s first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium and the only Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia date on The Stadium Tour.
