Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge of the contract say the New York Jets and cornerback Pierre Desir have agreed to terms on a deal. One of the people tells The Associated Press the contract for the former Indianapolis Colts standout is for one year. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Sunday because teams can't announce deals until they are officially signed. The Athletic first reported the Jets' agreement with Desir, who was released by Colts on Saturday. The 29-year-old defensive back spent the past three seasons with Indianapolis.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The seventh game on the list is Duke's victory over Butler in the 2010 national championship game. Kyle Singler scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils over the Bulldogs in their hometown of Indianapolis. The final score after Gordon Hayward's desperation heave was off the mark was 61-59.