Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will open the men's basketball season next fall with four consecutive homes games. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday announced the Mountaineers' 13-game nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Mountaineers will start the season at home Nov. 10 against Fairleigh Dickinson, followed by home games Nov. 13 against rival Pittsburgh, Nov. 17 against Stony Brook and Nov. 20 against Bowling Green. WVU also will play teams to be determined later during three games in the Bahamas over the Thanksgiving holiday. West Virginia also will play Purdue in the Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 13 in Brooklyn, New York.