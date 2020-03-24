Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-COAL'S-LAST-STAND-IN-PARADISE
Iconic plant's end spells doom for struggling coal industry
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (AP) — A coal plant in western Kentucky has shut down, marking a defeat for coal, President Trump and other top politicians who tried to keep it open. Last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close the last coal boiler at the Paradise Fossil Plant. In February, the plant burned its last load of coal. The closure is the latest in a slew of coal plant shutdowns that's making it tougher for the industry to bounce back. Since 2010, 500 coal burning units, or boilers, at power plants have been shut down, and no U.S. utility big or small has plans to build a new coal-burning plant.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
4th coronavirus death in Kentucky, cases surpass 120
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentucky residents to donate to a new fund to assist people suffering financial setbacks from the coronavirus. Donations to the new Team Kentucky Fund will be tax deductible. Beshear said Monday that Kentucky has recorded its fourth death from the virus. Beshear also debuted a new hotline to report instances when social distancing practices aren't being followed. The governor says the number of cases of the virus in the state have surpassed 120.
CIRCUIT JUDGE NOMINEES
3 nominees announced for circuit judge in central Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say three people have been nominated to serve as a judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit in central Kentucky. The Judicial Nominating Commission announced on Monday that the nominees are Arthur Daniel “Dan” Kelly of Springfield, Brian Matthew Kester of Campbellsville and Kaelin Goheen Reed of Lebanon. The district includes Green, Marion, Taylor and Washington counties. Kelly currently servers as a special judge for the circuit, Kester is an assistant county attorney for Taylor County and Reed owns Reed Law Office. The former judge, Allan Ray Bertram, resigned in January.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Top lawmakers open negotiations on new Kentucky budget
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's top legislative leaders are warning of the severe challenges to craft a new state budget due to the coronavirus outbreak. House and Senate budget negotiators started their work Monday to reach agreement on a new two-year state budget. It will be the centerpiece of work in the few days left in a legislative session shortened by the virus outbreak. House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers spoke at the start of the budget negotiations. They say economic damage from the virus will hurt tax revenue collections used to support the next budget.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAND PAUL
Sen. Rand Paul kept working for six days after virus test
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he was tested a week ago for the novel coronavirus, but continued working at the Capitol because he “felt that it was highly unlikely” he was sick since he had no symptoms of the illness. Paul also says he did not have direct contact with anyone who tested positive for the virus or was sick. Paul announced Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus, becoming the first case of COVID-19 in the Senate and raising fears about further transmission of the virus among senators, including some who are in their 70's and 80's.
GUNSHOT WOUND-CHILD
Police: 3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a 3-year-old has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said 3-year-old Sir Zion Broyles died Thursday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lexington Police Department Spokeswoman Brenna Angel said the toddler accidentally shot himself in the head Tuesday and was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds. Ginn said Broyles died at the hospital. Details surrounding the shooting weren't immediately released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.