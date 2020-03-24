2 local bars visited by infected patient, bar-goers urged to ‘monitor symptoms’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati now has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with four new cases announced Tuesday, according to City Health Commissioner Melba Moore.
The new cases are a 68-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 31-year-old man.
Moore announced the cases during a city press briefing with Mayor John Cranley Tuesday afternoon.
Additionally, Moore said a person in Hamilton County with a confirmed case of COVID-19 visited two Tri-State bars: Kickback Cincy in Hartwell and Celebrities in Roselawn.
The person visited these bars on March 13, 2020.
Moore instructed people who visited the bars on that date to monitor their symptoms and, as the city has stressed, notify a healthcare provider before going to a medical office or the emergency room.
In the same briefing, Cranley sought to urge compliance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.
He said people have to “make their own determination as to whether they qualify to continue work or not. We do not have the capacity to answer all your questions.”
Those who do have questions should call the state phone line: 833.427.5637.
Cranley confirmed road work, such as the stabilization of Columbia Parkway, will continue through the governor’s order.
“That could change in the future,” he said, “but right now it’s allowed.”
The mayor also reiterated his takeaways from a discussion with Kroger officials, saying the food supply and supply of essentials is “strong.”
“Cows are still producing milk, farmers are still producing food, and we will have a supply chain that will continue,” he said.
Cranley also advised against hoarding items like soap and toilet paper, adding Cincinnati-based Procter and Gamble is working to produce adequate supplies of those goods as well.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.