Milford grad who said ‘If I get corona, I get corona’ while on spring break apologizes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Milford teenager Brady Sluder, a former standout basketball player, was among the spring breakers shrugging off concerns about coronavirus.
“If I get corona, I get corona,” Sluder said in a video. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to let that stop me from partying."
The video soon went viral with more than 40 million views.
This week, Sluder apologized over his comments about the pandemic.
“I would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while on spring break. I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“I’d like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I’ve made and apologize to the people I’ve offended. Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all.
Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities. I will continue to reflect and learn from this and continue to pray for our well-being. I deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions."
The Trump administration called on Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
