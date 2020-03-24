5 new coronavirus deaths in Indiana; 12 total deaths in the state

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health says there are 107 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 365.
Five more Hoosiers have died for a total of 12 deaths in the state as a result of the coronavirus, the ISDH says.
The health department says a total of 2,931 tests have been reported, up from 1,960 on Monday.
Marion County has the most new cases, at 51.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
As of Monday, March 23, Ohio had a total of 442 positive cases of coronavirus and six deaths. Kentucky had 124 cases and four deaths.
