Ohio’s stay-at-home order: What you can do

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - From now until at least April 6, Ohio will be under a stay-at-home order. So what can you still do outside of your house?
You can still do outdoor activities like biking, hiking, running and walking. You still need to abide by the social distancing requirements while engaging in these activities though.
Places you can still go to include:
- Banks
- Big box home improvement stores
- Gas stations
- Grocery stores
- Laundromats
- Pet stores
- Pharmacies
- Post offices
- Public parks (Public access playgrounds are closed though)
- Take-out windows at restaurants
While religious entities are still open, many have moved to online services.
For businesses and operations, the stay-at-home order says only those considered essential can stay open.
The Ohio stay-at-home order defines essential business and operations as anything dealing with health care, public health operations, human services operations, essential government functions, essential infrastructure and the following:
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine: Includes farmers’ markets, produce stands, convenience stores and any store that sells food, pet food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
- Agriculture for food and marijuana: Any business that manufactures food and beverage including fresh produce, livestock, fish, baking and includes the licensed production of marijuana.
- Charitable and Social Services organizations: Businesses, religious or secular, that provide food, shelter or social services.
- Religious entities: Any religious gathering of people, and this includes weddings and funerals.
- Media: Television, print, radio and any media other media services.
- First Amendment protected speech
- Gas Stations and transportation: This includes auto supply, auto repair and any business that repairs any type of transportation from boats, farm equipment, construction equipment to bicycles.
- Financial and insurance institutions: This includes all money transaction business including, but not limited to pawnbrokers, lenders, appraisers, title companies, payday lenders, bonds and market trading.
- Hardware and supply stores: Any business that sells supplied for plumbing, electrical and heating materials.
- Critical trade: Building and construction business. Includes, but not limited to, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial, security, operation engineers, HVAC, painting, moving companies and anyone related to safety, sanitation and essential operations of a residence.
- Mail, post, shipping, delivery and pick-up services: Post offices remain open and any businesses that deliver groceries, food, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, good and vehicles.
- Educational Institutions: Educational services whether private or public, K-12, colleges, universities, and research facilities as long as they practice six-foot social distancing rules. This does not supersede earlier orders closing all schools.
- Laundry services: Laundromats, dry cleaners and industrial laundry businesses.
- Restaurants for consumption off-premise: This includes all restaurants or food preparing businesses as long as the food is eaten off the premise. Schools and other agencies that prepare food are included as long as the food is delivered or picked up.
- Supplies to work from home: Any business that sells or manufactures supplies to allow people to work from home.
- Supplies for essential businesses and operations: Businesses that support what are considered essential business are also allowed to continue to operate. This includes any business that manufactures things like computers, electronics, household appliances, IT equipment, telecommunications equipment, hardware, paint, flat glass, electrical, plumbing, sanitary, personal hygiene, chemicals, soaps, firearms and ammunition suppliers and retailers for the purpose of safety and security.
- Transportation: Airlines, taxis, rideshare companies; like Uber and Lyft, rental vehicles, paratransit, marinas, docks, and all other public or private transportation services.
- Home-based care and services: At home care for adults or children, whether for medical or developmental disabilities. It also includes nannies.
- Residential facilities and shelters: Residential facilities and shelters whether for children, adults or pets.
- Professional services: Includes legal, accounting, insurance and real estate.
- Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries: Any manufacture, distributor and supply chain company involved in producing critical products and services for industries such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, health care, chemicals and sanitation, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and steel products, petroleum and fuel, mining, construction, national defense, and communications.
- Critical labor union functions: Includes people who administer health and welfare funds, and the checking on the well-being of members provided they are done by phone or remotely where possible.
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services: Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery, and related services.
- CISA list: The Department of Homeland Security published a list of Cybersecurity & Critical Infrastructure employees that are considered essential.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.