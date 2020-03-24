Rain moves in tonight but a couple of dry and warm days are ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is going to be wet this evening with rain beginning by 6pm in metro Cincinnati. The rain will be light but continuing through the overnight hours, ending by dawn Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.25″. Tonight will be mild with a low of 39. Wednesday we will see dry weather with afternoon sunshine. High 63.
Thursday will also be quite nice with increasing clouds. High 70.
Rain returns Friday but will remain scattered. The wet weather extends into Saturday too with a few thunderstorms possible at times. High Saturday of 70.
Sunday will be mainly dry with warm weather continuing. More wet weather arrives Wednesday.
