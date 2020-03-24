Rain returns Tuesday night, along with a warm up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While we do look active with the opportunities for rain and even thunderstorms the second half of the week we will notice a nice warm up the next couple days.
We start out chilly in the mid 30s Tuesday morning with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s as clouds will increase. I can look at a few rain showers by late evening into the overnight but then we dry out for your Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.
Expect upper 60s and Thursday before our next chance of rain and thunder Thursday night into Friday and while not washouts will keep the chance going into your Saturday as well. The potential for brief severe storms will be possible as we end the week.
