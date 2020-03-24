Suspect arrested for murder after Poplar Street shooting, police say

Police are on the scene of a shooting in the West End. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | March 24, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 4:43 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect has been arrested for murder after a March 11 shooting on Poplar Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say, Antwon Wilson, 36, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of 49-year-old James Douthit.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on March 11 in the 500 block of Poplar Street.

When officers responded to the reported shooting, CPD says Douthit was found with gunshot wounds and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Douthit died from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Now, nearly two weeks after the shooting, CPD says they arrested Wilson for murder.

