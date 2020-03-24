Suspect arrested for murder after Poplar Street shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect has been arrested for murder after a March 11 shooting on Poplar Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police say, Antwon Wilson, 36, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of 49-year-old James Douthit.
When officers responded to the reported shooting, CPD says Douthit was found with gunshot wounds and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Douthit died from injuries he suffered in the shooting.
Now, nearly two weeks after the shooting, CPD says they arrested Wilson for murder.
