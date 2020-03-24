UC Hospital, West Chester Hospital bar visitors

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 24, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 7:08 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health announced Monday visitors are not allowed at their two largest hospitals: University of Cincinnati Medical Center and West Chester Hospital.

The new rule is effective immediately, said Amanda Nageleisen, spokeswoman for UC Health.

There are two exceptions:

  • The visitor restriction will produce an undue hardship for the patient or family
  • The restriction is detrimental to the care of the patient. In those instances, only one visitor may be permitted at the discretion of the nurse manager and/or medical director.

Visitors have not been permitted at Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care and Bridgeway Pointe since March 13.

