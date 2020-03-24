UC Hospital, West Chester Hospital bar visitors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health announced Monday visitors are not allowed at their two largest hospitals: University of Cincinnati Medical Center and West Chester Hospital.
The new rule is effective immediately, said Amanda Nageleisen, spokeswoman for UC Health.
There are two exceptions:
- The visitor restriction will produce an undue hardship for the patient or family
- The restriction is detrimental to the care of the patient. In those instances, only one visitor may be permitted at the discretion of the nurse manager and/or medical director.
Visitors have not been permitted at Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care and Bridgeway Pointe since March 13.
