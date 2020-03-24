WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine, health officials give update on state’s response to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton are giving an update on the state’s coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, Ohio has 564 cases and 6 deaths, according to the state’s department of health.
Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Action says of total cases in Ohio 25 percent of people have been hospitalized. Plus, 16 percent of 564 total cases are healthcare workers
The actual number of cases in Ohio is believed to be much higher, DeWine said.
“As we have watched different countries and other states, it is important for us to remind you of our goal to flatten the curve,” he said. We have to do what we are doing so our healthcare system is not overwhelmed. Not only for COVID-19 patients but also for other emergencies."
DeWine said they are modeling with several partners to help deal with what is coming.
“Our commitment is to do all we can to get first responders what they need. On average, 36 pairs of gloves are used on one patient in ICU in a 24 hour period. This is why we asked for no elective surgeries and to conserve supplies,” he said.
Dewine spoke about the economy and said every day he thinks about those who are unemployed.
“I know that each day that goes by that you don’t have income is very, very tough. And I fully understand that,” he said. “We are going to get our economy back, but we have to get through it, protect as many lives as we can, and then move forward. I’m looking forward to that day, but it’s not yet here.”
The main message delivered on Tuesday is to stay home to flatten the curve to get people back to work while saving lives.
“Each proactive step we take to protect people against COVID-19 is a step we take to prevent our economy from crashing. We are at war with a real enemy, and we must beat the enemy,” DeWine said.
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said if you believe a business is in violation of the rules of the stay-at-home order, call your health department or local law enforcement.
President Donald Trump said he wants the economy up and running in two weeks and DeWine was asked if that’s enough time.
"I would like to see the economy up and running as soon as we can. I, as governor, have to look at Ohio,” he said.
Here’s of a breakdown of cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
Hamilton: 38
Butler: 18
Clermont: 5
Warren: 7
Clinton: 1
Highland: 1
The statewide “stay-at-home” order is now in effect for the next two weeks, until at least April 6.
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
