Jail population under 1K, on a ‘downward trend’ to prevent spread of coronavirus, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Tuesday, Sheriff Jim Neil said they have reduced inmate population to less than 943 inmates in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s continuing on the downward trend,” he said. “This reduction will give us more options if the virus spreads inside the facility.”
Neil said they have no inmates with symptoms and none of their deputies are under quarantine for suspected exposure.
The sheriff said they are still responding to crimes but are “working with communications and having communication with the complainant to determine if it’s a matter that can be handled over the phone. We’re responding to all emergency and crimes in progress"
According to Neil, deputies are taking those reports in open air and practicing the social distancing of six feet.
Deputies will cite and release all misdemeanors and all non-violent offenses when possible, he said.
Neil said in the event of a minor crash, parties can exchange information.
Commission President Denise Driehaus also spoke about their response to COVID-19.
She said they are stable in the hospitals.
“At this moment we have enough capacity for medical treatment,” Driehaus said.
The Sharonville Convention Center reached out to her and offered all their space for medical purposes if needed.
Driehaus also mentioned speaking to Kroger executives about supply in stores.
“Kroger said the supply chain is strong,” she said. "The empty shelves are not a supply chain issue, but people hoarding. The lack of product on shelves isn’t a supply chain issue, it’s a human behavior issue.”
She is urging people to shop responsibly.
The statewide “stay-at-home” order is now in effect for the next two weeks, until at least April 6.
A similar order will take place in Indiana at 11:59 p.m. tonight.
Ohio Department of Health | Stay-At-Home Order FAQ
As of Monday, Ohio has 442 cases and 6 deaths, according to the state’s department of health.
Cuyahoga County continues to lead the state with 149 cases. Franklin County is second with 44, followed by Summit at 28 and Hamilton reporting 26.
Here’s of a breakdown of cases in other Greater Cincinnati counties:
Butler: 17
Clermont: 5
Warren: 5
Clinton: 1
Highland: 1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
