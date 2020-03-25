Bengals sign Safety Vonn Bell to continue overhaul

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals proved they aren’t done with the overhaul yet after they signed Safety Vonn Bell to a three-year deal on Wednesday, a source confirmed to FOX19 Now.
Bell, a second round pick by the Saints out of Ohio State, spent the last four seasons as a starting safety in New Orleans.
Bell tallied 348 tackles, seven forced fumbles, 17 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception in four seasons with the Saints.
The deal only adds to a major list of off-season moves the Bengals have made after Zac Taylor’s first season as head coach ended with a 2-14 record.
