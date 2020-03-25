Can you help identify a man who was found in an Ohio river in 2007?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities hope you can help them identify a possible homicide victim after he was found in the Scioto River in Columbus more than a decade ago.
On May 30, 2007, a man’s body was found in the Scioto off State Route 33 near the City of Columbus Water Treatment Facility on Dublin Road, according to the news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
The man, who authorities believe had been dead for a few weeks, is described as:
- Around 25-40 years old
- Between 5′7″ to 5′10″ tall
- Weight between 125-145 pounds
- White/Hispanic
- A one-inch scar on the right side of his forehead. No dental works. No tattoos. No signs of previous surgeries.
- Was wearing a gray Career Club long-sleeve button-up shirt, tan L.L. Bean women’s size 8 pants and one size 10 brown “Earth Shoe”
“Through collaboration with experts from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the post-mortem photo has been released in an attempt to provide a name to this man,” Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said. “My hope is that by releasing this photo, we can provide closure to the family and friends of this man."
These post-mortem images, which are based on photographs taken after the man’s death, were completed by a forensic artist from the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
“This unidentified person may be the victim of a homicide and identification could reignite the case,” Attorney General Yost said. “A single tip has the potential to reunite a family with their loved one and bring closure to a community — and maybe, help us take a killer off the street.”
If you have any information about the identity of this man, please call the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at 740-845-2406, or call the Franklin County Coroner’s Office at 614-525-5290.
