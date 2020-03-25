Children’s Theater of Cincinnati Everywhere brings Casper, Sleeping Beauty to your living room

“The impulsive but courageous Princess Aurora (who prefers “Rory”) doesn’t quite fit in with the other princesses in ‘Princess School.’ After meeting her prince by kissing a frog (because how else do you meet guys in Princess School) Rory sets out on her own to discover all the Kingdom has to offer. Along the way, she encounters her evil Fairy Godmother, the Magnificent Magnilda, who placed a curse on Rory when she was a child, causing her to fall into a deep sleep. This sleeping beauty will awaken only with a kiss from her prince. Once she is fully awake and ready to rock, the feisty Princess Rory begins a whirlwind quest to save her Princess Schoolmates: Snow White, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, the Snow Queen and Rapunzel, and defeat Magnilda.”