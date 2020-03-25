Drier, Clearer and Cooler as the Sun Comes Up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The sky will clear this morning and the remainder of the day will be nice and partly cloudy.
The next rain arrives late Thursday evening, so despite increasing cloudiness Thursday, the day that was supposed to be Opening Day, will be dry and warm with a high temperature of 70°.
Look for periods of rain and some thunder Thursday night, Friday and Saturday before dry weather returns Sunday. Thunderstorm activity will not reach severe limits but a few strong storms are possible Saturday.
If April showers bring May flowers, what does April snowflakes bring? We may find out. It looks like the month ends on a wet note and April begins with a mix of rain and snow next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.