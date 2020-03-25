Evening Update

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a beautiful day with temperatures into the 60s we have another on the way tomorrow. High temperatures in most locations Thursday will reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a partly cloudy sky.
Thursday night showers and a few light thunderstorms will move into the region then scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from time-to-time Friday into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.
Most of the rain will be light with some moderate intervals and no severe weather is in the forecast.
The sky will clear Sunday and it will be breezy and mild. Tuesday night the next rainmaker arrives and as the air cools April 1st we ay see a few wet flakes mixed in with the rain. Most of next week looks cooler.
