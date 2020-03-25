First coronavirus-related death reported in Tri-State

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A Franklin County man recently died from COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday, marking the county’s first suspected virus-related death.
The man was in his sixties and had been in the care of doctors at an Indiana hospital since March 13, the officials said.
His death also marks the first COVID-19-related fatality in the Tri-State.
Privacy laws prohibited the officials from releasing any more information about the man.
Health officials notified the Franklin County Health Department Wednesday of the death, officials said.
Visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website for more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.