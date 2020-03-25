Funeral Mass scheduled for Cincinnati Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A private funeral Mass will be held Friday for former Cincinnati Archbishop Daniel E. Pilarczyk who died Sunday, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced.
The Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the Mass will be private, however you are encouraged to join in prayer for Archbishop Pilarczyk by joining in the Mass that will be live-streamed to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati website.
Pilarczyk’s served as archbishop in Cincinnati from 1982 to 2009, when he retired as the U.S.'s longest-serving bishop.
He ordained more than 100 priests and three bishops and conferred confirmation on more than 74,000 people.
“Among his brother bishops, Archbishop Pilarczyk was recognized as one of the outstanding churchmen of his time,” said his successor, the Most Reverend Dennis M. Schnurr, Archbishop of Cincinnati.
“They elected him not only president of what was then the National Conference of Catholic Bishops, but also chair of every significant committee of the bishops’ conference.
“His accomplishments on the local level in his tenure as Archbishop of Cincinnati were equally outstanding. He unselfishly devoted his entire priesthood to this archdiocese, including 27 years as its archbishop. I have known and admired Archbishop Pilarczyk for more than 30 years. I shall miss his friendship, his graciousness, and his wise counsel.”
