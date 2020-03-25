Have you seen them? West Chester police looking for 2 missing people

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - The West Chester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing people.
On March 6, 17-year-old Trevon Burns was reported as a missing/runaway from the West Chester area.
He is described as 6′1″ and 160 pounds.
Police say Burns is thought to be in the Forest Park or Cincinnati areas.
On March 20, 33-year-old Emily McVey was reported missing from the area of St. Vincent in Dayton.
She is 5′3″ and approximately 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, pink shirt and jeans.
Police say she has medication that she is currently not taking.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.
