Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Dayton's Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant have claimed top honors from The Associated Press after leading the Flyers to a No. 3 final ranking. Toppin was voted the AP men's college basketball player of the year. Grant is the AP coach of the year. They led the Flyers to a program-record 29 victories. Toppin won the player award with 34 votes from AP Top 25 poll voters. Iowa's Luka Garza was runner-up with 24 votes. Grant won the coaching honor with 30 votes in his third season at his alma mater. Baylor's Scott Drew was second with 13 votes.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum has reunited in Cleveland with the coach who brought out the best in him. The veteran quarterback signed a three-year, $18 million free agent contract with the Browns. He'll again be working with coach Kevin Stefanski. The pair spent 2017 together in Minnesota. Keenum had his best season when Stefanski was his quarterbacks coach. He went 11-3 as a starter and led the Vikings to a playoff win. Keenum will back up Baker Mayfield, who struggled in his second NFL season. The Browns also officially announced the signings of return specialist Jojo Natson and cornerback Donovan Olumba.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will open the men's basketball season next fall with four consecutive homes games. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday announced the Mountaineers' 13-game nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Mountaineers will start the season at home Nov. 10 against Fairleigh Dickinson, followed by home games Nov. 13 against rival Pittsburgh, Nov. 17 against Stony Brook and Nov. 20 against Bowling Green. WVU also will play teams to be determined later during three games in the Bahamas over the Thanksgiving holiday. West Virginia also will play Purdue in the Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 13 in Brooklyn, New York.
UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent linebacker Nick Vigil. A person familiar with the deal says it was finalized on Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move since it is pending a physical. Vigil has spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the third round in 2016, He started every game last year and was second on the team in tackles with 111.