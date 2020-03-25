2 hospitalized, 5 displaced in Colerain Twp house fire

COLERAIN TWP. (FOX19) - Two people were hospitalized by a house fire that displaced a family of five in Colerain Township early Wednesday, fire officials said.
No one was hurt when heavy flames swept through the residence in the 2500block of Merrittview Lane about 2:15 a.m., they said.
All of the residents were out when fire crews arrived, but they reported finding several tanks of oxygen in the house.
A man and and a woman were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
A total of five people were displaced: four adults and one child.
The fire began in the basement, fire officials said.
The cause remains under investigation.
