Kroger opens pickup-only location in Greater Cincinnati
Customers in Greater Cincinnati can select the Mt. Carmel Kroger as their pickup location. (Source: WXIX)
March 25, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 10:55 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With an increase in demand for their pickup service as customers seek alternative ways to shop for groceries, Kroger is introducing its first pickup-only location on March 25.

Starting on Wednesday, customers in Greater Cincinnati can select the Mt. Carmel Kroger, 4630 Aicholtz Road, as their preferred pickup location when placing their order on kroger.com or through the Kroger app.

The location will no longer offer in-store shopping, associates will be fully focused on fulfilling pickup orders.

“We greatly appreciate our customers’ understanding as we work tirelessly to serve the community during this unprecedented time. The pickup-only model is ideal for all customers, especially for senior and higher-risk shoppers,” Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager, said in a news release. “Because of the ongoing increase in grocery products and services at this time, it’s also important for our customers to know they may experience limited inventory options and longer wait times than usual.”

Pickup will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The store’s pharmacy will remain open and customers can speak directly with health care staff or pick up prescriptions.

