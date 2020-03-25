Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (AP) — A coal plant in western Kentucky has shut down, marking a defeat for coal, President Trump and other top politicians who tried to keep it open. Last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close the last coal boiler at the Paradise Fossil Plant. In February, the plant burned its last load of coal. The closure is the latest in a slew of coal plant shutdowns that's making it tougher for the industry to bounce back. Since 2010, 500 coal burning units, or boilers, at power plants have been shut down, and no U.S. utility big or small has plans to build a new coal-burning plant.