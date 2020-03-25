Meijer customers asked to not use reusable bags to help keep customers, employees safe

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Meijer customers nationwide are being asked to not bring in and shop with reusable bags, effective immediately.
On Wednesday, Meijer said in a news release that customers should temporarily stop bringing in their reusable bags.
Meijer says the only exception is if customers are using the Meijer Shop and Scan service.
According to the company, this decision is being made to help “ensure Meijer team members can do their jobs in the safest manner while ensuring the most sanitary conditions possible in its stores.”
Meijer isn’t the only company taking measures to help keep customers and employees safe.
Kroger announced Wednesday their first pickup-only location to help customers with an alternative way to shop for groceries.
Customers in greater Cincinnati can select the Mt. Carmel Kroger, 4630 Aicholtz Road, as their preferred pickup location when placing their order on kroger.com or through the Kroger app.
On Tuesday, a Kroger spokesperson said their workers will now be allowed to wear protective gloves and masks.
