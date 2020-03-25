115 new cases of coronavirus in Indiana, 2 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - 115 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Indiana, according to the state department of health.
In total, 477 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The Indiana State Department of Health says two more people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 14.
A total of 3,356 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 2,931 on Monday.
The ISDH says Marion County had the most new cases, at 67. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to reflect the following changes based on information provided to ISDH: One Marion County case has been moved to Hamilton County, two duplicate cases have been removed from the Marion County total, a Warrick County case has been reclassified as an out-of-state resident, an Owen County case has been moved to Monroe County and a Ripley County case has been moved to Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.